Ex-Gagetown soldier faces sentencing hearing in B.C. for sexual assault, voyeurism

A former soldier at the Canadian military base in Oromocto, N.B., was to face a sentencing hearing in British Columbia on Tuesday after being found guilty of sexual assault, voyeurism and other charges involving two members of the military.

Retired Cpl. Colin McGregor was scheduled to appear at CFB Esquimalt in Victoria at 1 p.m. PST, when his court martial resumes, said Maj. Edward Stewart.

On Monday, McGregor was found guilty of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism, one count of possession of a device for surreptitious interception of private communication, and disgraceful conduct.

The offences occurred between Jan. 1, 2011, and Jan. 30, 2017.

The two victims were military members in Esquimalt and Washington at the time of the incidents, officials have said. No other information about them, such as gender, age or ranks, has been released.

McGregor, a 14-year veteran, was found not guilty on a second count of possession of devices and a charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, said Stewart.

Impact statements were to be submitted Tuesday, followed by submissions from the prosecution and defence, he said.

"The court will then close to consider a decision on sentence."

McGregor was charged in May 2017 after the Washington-based victim discovered a recording device at their home.

Investigators and local police searched McGregor's home and found a video of an alleged sexual assault in Esquimalt in 2011, officials previously said.

"A number of computers, hard drives, computer equipment and other media storage devices" were seized.

McGregor, who was a resource management support clerk with Canadian defence liaison staff in Washington when he was charged, was subsequently moved to the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

He retired from the military in September 2017.

He joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a regular force member of the Canadian Army in July 2003 and served on various bases over the years, including Kingston and Borden, Ont.

He has also deployed on three missions: Bahrain in 2006, Afghanistan in 2011, and Kuwait in 2014.

The Criminal Code charges are punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison in this case, officials said.