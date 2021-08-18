Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

N.B. soldier found guilty of secretly feeding troops cannabis-laced cupcakes

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell, a New Brunswick soldier accused of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops on a live-fire training exercise, has been found guilty of nine charges and faces up to five years in prison.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell of Base Gagetown faces maximum of 5 years in prison

Lauren Bird · CBC News ·
Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell, accused of feeding cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops on a live-fire exercise, arrived in court Wednesday with her father. She was convicted of eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

A New Brunswick soldier accused of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops on a live-fire training exercise has been found guilty of nine charges.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was convicted Wednesday of eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner.

A 10th charge of committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline, which is a lesser offence than behaving in a disgraceful manner, was stayed.

Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf delivered her decision to a full courtroom Wednesday morning at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B.

Cogswell was found to have put cannabis into cupcakes she baked and distributed to soldiers in July 2018 when they were on a live-fire exercise. She didn't tell them about the cannabis.

Cogswell faces a maximum of five years in prison, according to the prosecution.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 16.

Her father was in attendance for the verdict at her court martial Wednesday.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now