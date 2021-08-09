Defence expected to present its case Thursday for soldier facing court martial

The court martial of a New Brunswick soldier accused of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops on a live-fire training exercise continues Thursday, when the defence is expected to begin presenting its case.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell, of the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., is charged with eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent. She's also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Several soldiers have testified that Cogswell, who was in charge of the canteen, gave out free cupcakes around lunchtime on July 21, 2018, when troops were on a training exercise that involved explosives and weapons drills. Cogswell had baked the chocolate cupcakes at home the night before, the court heard.

On Wednesday, the presiding military judge rejected a motion by the defence to acquit Cogswell on all charges.

Ian Kasper of Toronto argued the prosecution's case was circumstantial. But Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf ruled she was satisfied with the evidence provided. She also noted several inconsistencies in the two statements Cogswell gave to the military police about what happened.

The soldiers who ate the cupcakes testified they soon experienced fatigue, drunkenness, disorientation, confusion and paranoia. Some said they believed they were high and worried about handling guns and ammunition. The cupcakes were the only common factor, they concluded.

The training exercise was halted, the soldiers were sent to a tent to recover and the military police started an investigation that day.

Cogswell has not testified, but denied the allegations during her two videotaped statements to police, which were played for the court on Monday.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, according to the prosecution.

The hearing is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. AT at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.