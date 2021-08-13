Judge rejects defence motion to exclude drug-tinged cupcake wrapper at soldier's court martial

A military judge has dismissed a defence request to exclude a cupcake wrapper from evidence against a soldier accused of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops in the field during a live-fire exercise at base Gagetown.

The wrapper was the only one collected from the field and sent to Health Canada for testing. It tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell of the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., is now being tried by court martial, charged with eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent.

She's also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Several soldiers have testified Cogswell, who was in charge of the canteen, gave out free cupcakes around lunchtime on July 21, 2018, when troops were on a training exercise that involved explosives and weapons drills. Cogswell had baked the chocolate cupcakes at home the night before, the court heard.

According to testimony, about 12 cupcakes were brought in and eight were eaten by soldiers. Only one wrapper was submitted into evidence.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Ian Kasper argued that the loss of the remaining wrappers was the result of a negligent investigation and impeded Cogswell's ability to defend herself, alleging her charter rights were violated.

But after going through the trial testimony of how events unfolded that day, Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf dismissed that application Friday.

"Based on the evidence at trial there is very strong evidence to suggest that there is no real evidence lost," said Sukstorf.

I find that the evaluation of the prejudice that may have resulted from the lost cupcake wrappers is largely speculative. - Sandra Sukstorf, military judge

"It seems nonsensical to suggest that wrappers that were discarded as garbage at the time they were consumed in multiple locations, away from where the military police investigation started, automatically fall within the control of the Crown."

Sukstorf said she agreed with the prosecution's argument that the troops that day were focused on the health and safety of soldiers and not an investigation or impending investigation into a criminal matter.

"I find that the evaluation of the prejudice that may have resulted from the lost cupcake wrappers is largely speculative," Sukstorf said.

Outside the courtroom during a lunch break, Cogswell attempted to make a statement to reporters but was cut off by her lawyer.

Court is scheduled to continue Friday afternoon with closing arguments.

The court martial, which began Aug. 4, has heard from 16 witnesses, including the eight soldiers who ate the cupcakes.

They testified they soon experienced fatigue, drunkenness, disorientation, confusion and paranoia. Some said they believed they were high and worried about handling guns and ammunition. The cupcakes were the only common factor, they concluded.

The training exercise was halted, the soldiers were sent to a tent to recover and the military police started an investigation that day.

Cogswell did not take the stand in her own defence, but denied the allegations during two videotaped statements to police in September and October 2018, which were played for the court on Monday.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, according to the prosecution.