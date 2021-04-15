Solar farm project in proposal stage for CFB Gagetown

The Department of National Defence is proposing to build a solar farm at CFB Gagetown, in order to help meet Canada's green energy goal.

If approved, the five-megawatt solar farm would supply the 5th Canadian Division Support Base with enough renewable energy to meet about 65 per cent of its energy needs.

"It's pretty significant," said Cameron McEwen, the director of portfolio innovation at the Department of National Defence.

"It's a big initiative, it's a good success story in terms of green in government and it's good for power for the base, clean power."

The project is part of the federal government's promise to use 100 per cent clean electricity for all federal facilities by 2022, where possible, and to meet carbon neutrality across the country by 2050.

It's expected the solar farm will produce 6,900 megawatt hours of electricity per year, which is 38% of the Department of National Defence's total green energy goal for New Brunswick.

Cameron McEwen is the director of portfolio innovation with the Department of National Defence in Ottawa and works with other stakeholders on green energy initiatives across Canada, including CFB Gagetown. (Submitted by Cameron McEwen)

It will occupy nearly 25 acres of land and will take about 420 days to build.

McEwen said the project has been underway for about two years, but it's still in the very early stages.

A public comments period to address concerns around the project began in October of last year and ended on March 19. But, the Department of National Defence decided to extend that period to Oct. 31, 2021.

"That gives the public additional opportunity to come forward, identify any concerns and we'll be working with Public Services and Procurement Canada to address those concerns," said McEwen.

"It's a very collaborative effort."

The Department of National Defence is proposing a solar farm development for the Gagetown base. (Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions)

The project is currently under review by New Brunswick's Department of Environment and Climate Change.

McEwen said there is no estimated project cost right now, but the federal government will likely look to partner with a third party to help cover some of the cost.

Wood turtles, monarch butterflies potentially at risk

The proposed project site stretches across two expansive plots of land totalling just over 55 acres that occupy mature forest, immature forest, some areas with few trees and some wetland.

Wetlands are protected by the Clean Environment Act and requires that there be no loss of wetland habitat, and any activity or land alteration within 30 metres of wetlands must be given special approval.

The proposed project site stretches over two plots of land, totaling about 55 acres, that have mature, immature and shrubby forests and some wetland. (Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions)

Within the site's wetland, there are 28 species of fish.

The environmental impact assessment report identifies the wood turtle, monarch butterfly and common nighthawk as species-at-risk that could rely on habitat in the designated project area.

All species listed are either of special concern, threatened or endangered.

New Brunswick's Species at Risk Act prohibits any animals at risk from being killed or interfered with.

"The Gagetown solar field is no different from people building a large runway or any other infrastructure project that has impacts upon the environment," said McEwen.

He said National Defence will take measures to mitigate any impact on species and environment at risk.