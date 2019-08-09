Former Social Development employee pleads guilty to child porn charges

A retired employee of New Brunswick's Department of Social Development has pleaded guilty in Saint John to one charge of possessing child pornography and one charge of distributing child pornography.

Milton Wayne Taylor, 70, of Sussex Corner was accompanied by lawyer Brian Munro in a courtroom that was empty save the presence of a police investigator and one reporter.

In a steady voice he responded "Guilty, your honour" as the two charges were read out by Justice Darrell Stephenson of the Court of Queen's Bench.

No details about the offences have been released, but Crown prosecutor Shara Munn said she will present "a representative sample" of the images for the court's review during a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 4.

Munn also said she will be seeking a pre-sentence report on Taylor.

Munro said there will not be a joint submission on sentencing.

Neither he nor Taylor commented while leaving the courthouse.

An outstanding charge related to the licensing of a firearm will be dealt with during the October court date.

Taylor was a mid-level manager with the Department of Social Development until 2015. It is not known if he worked

directly with clients.

The Department of Social Development said privacy legislation prevented it from saying anything about the case.

The supplementary employee lists that are released by the province each year placed Taylor's salary in the range of $60,000 to $75,000 around the time of his retirement.