Soaring ethanol prices stinging New Brunswick drivers, even those who don't use it

Soaring prices in the United States for the plant-based fuel ethanol are hitting consumers at the gas pumps in New Brunswick, even at pumps that don't carry ethanol.

It's an expensive pricing oddity that has been causing confusion for provincial drivers, wholesalers and retailers, acknowledges the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board.

"We have had some calls," said David Young, the EUB's manager of regulatory affairs.

This week the maximum price for self-serve regular gasoline in New Brunswick as set by the EUB is 150.8 cents per litre.

That is 6.5 cents above the highest price that can be legally charged anywhere in Nova Scotia, including rural Cape Breton. It's a price difference that costs New Brunswick consumers about $150,000 per day.

New Brunswick motorists filling up this week will notice little difference in the price of regular, mid-grade or supreme gasoline. (Robert Jones/CBC)

Both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia regulate prices of petroleum products sold in their provinces and use similar weekly "New York Harbour" trading prices of individual fuel grades as the starting point.

But only New Brunswick has a mechanism to accommodate ethanol price spikes.

In mid-October, ethanol fuels, which in the U.S. are mostly distilled from corn and are normally cheaper than gasoline, surged in price and have steadily become the more expensive fuel.

Last week the average price of regular gasoline delivered in bulk to the New York Harbour was trading just below 79 cents per litre. However, regular gasoline blended with 10 per cent ethanol, known as E10 gasoline, was trading at a delivered price of 84 cents.

U.S. president Joe Biden has been under pressure to reduce requirements ethanol be blended into gasoline in that country to try to bring down the price of fuel. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

In setting its retail price ranges for this week, Nova Scotia used the lower amount, but New Brunswick regulations require the EUB to use the higher of the two, which for the last several weeks has been E10.

"Of late the ethanol price has been higher, so the board is setting (prices) on that," said Young

But ethanol pricing hasn't just widened price differences between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It has also collapsed price differences between regular and supreme grades inside New Brunswick.

Supreme trades at a higher price than regular gasoline on markets and usually sells to consumers for up to seven cents per litre more. But supreme contains no ethanol and so this week in New Brunswick the maximum allowable price difference between regular and supreme has shrunk to within one cent.

That has caused some double takes by consumers at gas pumps where prices for all grades are close to the same.

It has also caused some retailers who are used to setting their premium prices seven cents higher than regular, and who have not paid attention to the shrinking difference between the two, to charge illegally high amounts for the higher grade.

Young says what is happening in petroleum markets is unusual for everyone and encourages consumers buying supreme to pay attention to what they are being charged.

A station in Saint John on Friday was selling supreme for $1.53.2 per litre, 1.5 cents more than legally allowed. The station was unaware the normal difference in prices between regular and supreme had shrunk to within 1 cent. (Robert Jones/CBC)

"On occasion there may be some miscommunication. If they talk to the retailer we find retailers are often fairly reasonable," said Young.

If not, he said consumers can "file a complaint with the board" and it will take action.

An additional wrinkle in the pricing confusion is that many New Brunswick stations do not carry ethanol blended gasoline.

Federal regulations require that five percent of domestic gasoline sales include a renewable fuel like ethanol but don't specify how or where that happens.

Ethanol is readily available in central and western Canada and most major oil companies can meet their five percent quota by selling an E10 blend in major markets in a few provinces.

In a 2013 hearing, the Energy and Utilities Board heard evidence that gasoline distributed in northern New Brunswick from the rail terminal in Miramichi, as well as gas supplied to some southern New Brunswick stations from Nova Scotia, contains no ethanol.

Irving Oil imports ethanol by rail to blend with gasoline it refines in Saint John to meet federal requirements. Five per cent of domestic gasoline sales in Canada must a renewable fuel. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The main company in New Brunswick affected by the federal ethanol requirement and by price spikes in the U.S. when they occur is Irving Oil Ltd.

The company explained in 2013 it has to import ethanol into New Brunswick by rail and blend it with gasoline distributed to all wholesalers who fill trucks at its Saint John refinery to fulfil the federal requirements.

"To meet our overall obligation of the five per cent, we were left having to sell everything that we sell to our branded stations, unbranded stations and any other brand that lifts from Saint John E10 gasoline," said Matt Holland, the then petroleum manager for Irving Oil Marketing GP.

Despite the patchwork of stations that do and do not sell E10, all New Brunswick motorists are subject to higher maximum prices caused by ethanol, whether the regular gasoline they buy contains it or not.