New bridge across St. John River to Maine will have room for snowmobiles

The Maine state government has confirmed a planned new International Bridge between Edmundston, N.B., and Madawaska, Maine, is being designed to accommodate snowmobiles.



The state and provincial governments have been under pressure from the two municipalities and community groups on both sides of the border to allow snowmobiles on the bridge, a move that would link extensive trail networks on both sides of the St. John River.



Madawaska alone has 3,700 kilometres of groomed trails and — combined with neighbouring Aroostook — 40 snowmobile clubs.





The design of the bridge was changed after discussions to allow six-foot [1.8-metre] shoulders on either side to accommodate snowmobiles or ATVs, said Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation.



A snowmobile trail in Madawaska, Maine. There are thousands of kilometres of groomed trails on both sides of the border. (Madawaska Snowmobile Club) New Brunswick has 8,000 kilometres of groomed trails.

Edmundston Mayor Cyril Simard had been hoping for that decision.



He described his city and Madawaska, across the river, as "the same community" linked by a bridge.



The two municipalities are now working on plans to link the snowmobile trails to the bridge.



"We're planning on both sides to connect them," said Simard. "Right now, from the Madawaska side, they still have work to do. On our side also, but the plan is to connect as close as possible to the bridge, so it will be easier for snowmobilers to use it."

A help for tourism

Snowmobiling is a popular recreational activity throughout the region, which gets a lot of snow, said Craig Daigle of Daigle's Sports Center, the Polaris dealer in Madawaska.

"There's a lot of the state of Maine that doesn't get the amount of snow that we get," said Daigle. "So a lot of people travel up here just to ride snowmobile. And we have a long winter, so you can do so several months of the year."

He said it will be a "huge" development for tourism and the economy if the two communities could arrange new tracks linking existing trails to the bridge itself.

The existing international bridge was built in 1921. Its concrete piers are cracking, and a report has described it as having "significant corrosion" on its steel beams.



It is now weight-restricted to five tonnes, meaning most trucks cannot cross it.At 570 metres, the new bridge will be nearly twice as long.



The starting point on the New Brunswick side will be in the same location, but the landing on the U.S. side is to be moved 400 metres upstream to allow construction of a much larger U.S. Customs and Border Protection point of entry.



Governments on both sides of the border are paying for the $65 million US bridge, although the contribution from the U.S. is higher because of the point of entry work. Construction is expected to start in 2020.