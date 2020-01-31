RCMP investigate fatal head-on snowmobile crash near Bathurst

RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred Thursday night in Sormany, a community northwest of Bathurst.

"Last night a 55-year old man from Bathurst died following a collision between two snowmobiles," said Sgt. Marc Tremblay.

The head-on crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on a groomed trail. One snowmobile was heading east and the other west.

"When first responders arrived the 55-year old man had passed away at the scene from the injuries of the collision," Tremblay said.

"The other driver of the other snowmobile suffered some minor injuries, non-life threatening, and was transported to the hospital."

Since the accident happened on the N.B. Trail, approximately 3.5 kilometres from the Chaleur Snowmobile Club, he said first responders had to use snowmobiles to reach the scene.

Both men were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.