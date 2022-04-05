Woman dies after snowmobile crash in western New Brunswick

A 62-year-old Plaster Rock woman has died after a snowmobile crash on Shea Lake, in western New Brunswick.

First responders from the Plaster Rock Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Perth-Andover RCMP were called to the scene on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m., after receiving a report of a snowmobile crash in Wapske, just east of Perth-Andover, New Brunswick RCMP said in news release.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the woman lost control of the snowmobile on a patch of ice and flipped over. There were no passengers on the snowmobile and no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, RCMP said. They have not released her identity.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Collision Analyst Team.