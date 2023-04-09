Kedgwick man, 64, dies in snowmobile crash

A 64-year-old Kedgwick man is dead after a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a snowmobile crash near Little Main Road in Kedgwick River at 4:10 p.m.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, is thought to have lost control and crashed into a tree, the release said.

Police say the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.