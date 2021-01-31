Man, 45, dies in snowmobile crash in Carleton County
A 45-year-old man from Centreville is dead following a snowmobile crash Saturday night.
Police believe driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with tree
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Hartford, N.B., just outside of Woodstock.
RCMP say the 45-year-old man from Centreville was driving on a snowmobile trail in a wooded area north of Simcox Road, when it is believed that he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree Saturday night.
He was the only person on the snowmobile.
Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP, Woodstock Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call at 8:15 p.m.
The man was transported to hospital where he later died. Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.