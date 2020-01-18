New Brunswick is in for some snow over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for southeastern portions of the province, as well as the Saint John area.

The forecast calls for upwards of 20 centimetres of snow beginning overnight Saturday and continuing through Sunday.

A special weather statement is also in effect for southwestern areas of the province, which may see upwards of 15 cm. The rest of the province will see 5-10 cm.