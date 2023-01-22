Snowfall warnings issued for southeastern N.B., 15-20 centimetres on the way

Regions of southeast New Brunswick can expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow Sunday night into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Moncton, Saint John, Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy National Park.

The warning says snow will begin Sunday night and is expected to intensify Monday afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the warning states.

Parts of southern New Brunswick also have special weather statements in effect with the snow expected to start tonight and into Monday, with widespread snowfall Tuesday morning.

Over 24 hours, between five and 15 centimetres are expected. The statement notes that there might be a brief change to ice pellets Monday along the Fundy coast.

The statements are for Grand Lake and Queens County, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Oromocto and Sunbury County, St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County.