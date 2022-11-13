Content
New Brunswick

Snowfall warnings in effect for northwestern New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northwestern New Brunswick. Up to 25 centimetres is in the forecast.

20-25 cm of snow expected for the affected regions

CBC News ·
Northwestern New Brunswick is in for up to 25 centimetres of snow beginning Sunday night. ((CBC))

The snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Special weather statements for snowfall were issued Saturday but have been upgraded.

Grand Falls and Victoria County, Mount Carleton-Renous Highway, Edmundston and Madawaska County, and Campbellton and Restigouche County all have snowfall warnings in place.

Environment Canada's warning says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots "may become difficult to navigate" as snow accumulates.

An Environment Canada map of New Brunswick with northwestern New Brunswick coloured in red.
Grand Falls and Victoria County, Mount Carleton-Renous Highway, Edmundston and Madawaska County, and Campbellton and Restigouche County all have snowfall warnings in place. (Environment Canada website)
