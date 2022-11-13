Snowfall warnings in effect for northwestern New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northwestern New Brunswick. Up to 25 centimetres is in the forecast.

The snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Special weather statements for snowfall were issued Saturday but have been upgraded.

Grand Falls and Victoria County, Mount Carleton-Renous Highway, Edmundston and Madawaska County, and Campbellton and Restigouche County all have snowfall warnings in place.

Environment Canada's warning says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots "may become difficult to navigate" as snow accumulates.