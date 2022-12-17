Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Snowfall warnings in effect for most of New Brunswick

Wet snow fell in central and southern parts of the province Saturday and will spread to the rest of New Brunswick throughout the weekend. 

Heaviest snowfall will happen Saturday evening before tapering off Sunday

CBC News ·
Environment Canada warned driving may be difficult Saturday evening as snow accumulates. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Wet snow fell in central and southern parts of the province Saturday and will spread to the rest of New Brunswick throughout the weekend. 

Environment Canada updated snowfall warnings for Fredericton, Grand Lake, Oromocto, St. Stephen, Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley Saturday afternoon.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Sunday evening. The rest of the province will see about 20 centimetres by Monday morning. 

"Snow at times mixed with rain is expected to change to snow and then spread to the remainder of the province this evening," Environment Canada said in a statement. 

Between 20 and 30 centimeters of snow will fall across New Brunswick by Monday morning
Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow will fall across New Brunswick by Monday morning. (Environment Canada)

The heaviest snowfall will happen Saturday evening, before tapering off Sunday evening. 

Periods of moderate and light snow will persist into next week, the national forecaster says.

Environment Canada warned that driving may become difficult as the snow continues to accumulate. Blowing snow is not of concern, as the snow will be wet. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now