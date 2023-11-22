10-15 cm of snow on the way for Fredericton, Oromocto and St. Stephen

Snowfall warnings are in place for parts of central and southern New Brunswick.

Environment Canada is warning of 10 to 15 cm of snow beginning this morning and changing to rain in the evening.

The warnings are in place for the St. Stephen region, Fredericton and Oromocto.

The snow, moving in from New England, will be heavy at times, the warning says, and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and reduce visibility.