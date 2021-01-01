Significant snowfall expected for southwestern New Brunswick

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow to fall over areas in southwestern New Brunswick on Saturday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the following regions: Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley, St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, Fundy National Park, Saint John and county.

"The highest accumulations will occur over areas along the Fundy coast where locally higher snowfall amounts could approach 30 cm by the storm's end Saturday evening," the warning on Friday said.

Environment Canada also said east to northeast winds gusting up to 70 km/h may reduce visibility.

More warnings could be issued for other parts of southern New Brunswick as the storm system gets closer.

Special weather statements have also been issued for the regions of Fredericton and southern York County, Grand Lake and Queens County, Oromocto and Sunbury County, and Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick.

The track of the storm could move it slightly more north, shifting the areas that get the most snow, Environment Canada added.