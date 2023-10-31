First snowfall leaves thousands without power in Moncton area

Thousands of N.B. Power customers in the Moncton area had no power Tuesday morning after the first snowfall of the season.

The snowy Monday came just two days after Moncton and Fredericton saw a high of around 24 C.

Several outages, shown on the N.B. Power website, are listed for different parts of Dieppe, Moncton and Riverview, totalling more than 3,700 customers at mid-morning. Earlier in the morning, the number was closer to 5,000.

The majority of the customers without power are in Moncton.

For the largest outages in Moncton and some smaller ones in Riverview and Moncton, restoration is expected between noon and 1 p.m., according to the website. Many of the outages do not have available restoration times yet.

The first snow of the season turned Moncton streets into a winter wonderland. According to Environment Canada, the city got about 10 centimetres of snow on Monday. (Radio-Canada)

School is cancelled for students at Bessborough and Hillcrest schools because there is no power, according to the Anglophone East School District website.

The power outages were mostly caused by snow-laden branches and trees coming into contact with the power lines, N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said in an email.

She said there is also one instance of a broken pole.

Many other regions of New Brunswick also experienced the first snowfall of the season.