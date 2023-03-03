Some schools closed after heavy March snowfall across southern N.B.

Southern New Brunswick received heavy snowfall overnight Thursday, leading to delayed buses and some school closures.

Schools are closed in parts of the Anglophone East school district, including Port-Elgin, Dorchester, Sackville, Hillsborough, and Riverside-Albert.

Buses are delayed by one hour in the following places:

Anglophone South.

Francophone South.

Anglophone West Zones 4-9 — Canterbury, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, McAdam, Harvey, Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown, Fredericton and surrounding areas, Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction, Chipman, Minto, Cambridge Narrows and Gagetown.

Anglophone North — Rexton, Harcourt and Bouctouche.

Anglophone East — Moncton, Riverview, Dieppe, Shediac , Petitcodiac, Havelock and Salisbury area.

The Department of Transportation's 511 service is listing main highways in the province as partly to fully snow covered with icy and slushy patches and drifting snow in places. Visibility ranges between good and fair.