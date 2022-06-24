Snowbirds' Moncton stop cancelled after ejection problem

Technical problems that could undermine the safety of an emergency ejection have forced the cancellation of a Snowbirds performance in the Moncton area.

The Canadian Air Force's aerobatic team was scheduled to perform over the city this coming Wednesday.

But a technical issue with a tool that sets the timing for parachutes during ejection has caused the planes to be grounded.

"We have full confidence that this issue will be resolved in a safe manner, working with a third-party aviation contractor and our own technical and maintenance experts," said Maj.-Gen. Eric Kenny, Commander 1 Canadian Air Division.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to fly over the Moncton area on June 29, but technical difficulties have cancelled those plans. (Guy Leblanc/CBC/Radio-Canada)

After the problem is solved, the parachutes in the CT-114 Tutor aircraft will have to be retested and repacked, a news release said.

The cancellation comes two years after a Snowbirds aircraft crashed in Kamloops, B.C., killing one of the two crew on board.

Both crew had ejected, but there were problems with the ejection of the crew member who died, and these haven't been completely explained.

The Department of National Defence said there is no link between the current issues and the 2020 crash.

The Moncton show would've been particularly meaningful as the pilot who survived the 2020 crash, Capt. Rich MacDougall, is originally from Dieppe and was scheduled to fly in the event.

The Snowbirds say they're working hard to get the problem fixed in time for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.