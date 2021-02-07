Winter storm to bring snow, wind across southern New Brunswick
Moncton region could see 15-30 centimetres of accumulation
A significant winter storm is expected to sweep across southern parts of New Brunswick starting Sunday night, bringing snow and gusty winds.
The snow will begin late in the afternoon in the southwest and spread northeastward into the evening.
Heaviest snowfall amounts will be in the extreme southeast of the province, with the Moncton area expected to receive between 15-30 centimetres of accumulation.
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the steadiest snowfall and strongest winds will arrive late evening and through the overnight hours.
"The steady snow will taper off from west to east through Monday morning, however those gusty winds will linger a little longer leading to more blowing and drifting into early Monday afternoon," he said.
The Fundy coast, including the Saint John region, will see snow in the 10-20 centimetre range. The south will also experience the strongest winds, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour.
More central parts of the province, from Fredericton to Miramichi, will see 5-10 centimetres.
The north is expected to receive anywhere from a trace to five centimetres of snow.
