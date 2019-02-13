Winter blast could bring up to 30 cm of snow to N.B. this week

Significant snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are expected to hit New Brunswick by the end of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Between 15 and 30 cm of snow is expected to fall over parts of southern, central and northern New Brunswick. At the same time, five to 10 cm is expected along the Fundy coast.

The national weather agency said snow will begin falling in the southwest around noon on Thursday and spread across northern parts of the province throughout the rest of the day.

Strong winds on the way

In southern New Brunswick, snow could change to ice pellets and freezing rain Thursday night before changing back to snow on Friday night.

Strong easterly winds could also cause reduced visibility and blowing snow Friday night and into Saturday morning.

It's uncertain how far north the mixed precipitation could extend, Environment Canada said.

In Fredericton, the temperature will reach a high of –5 C on Thursday, but the windchill will make it feel like –18 in the morning and –7 in the afternoon. Temperatures in Moncton will be nearly the same as in Fredericton.

In Saint John, the temperature will be –3 C Thursday, but will feel like -14 in the afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 15 km/h in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton.

Prepare for poor road conditions

The City of Saint John is already urging motorists to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions. It's also telling residents to have everything they need for at least 72 hours in the event of a power outage.

Major arteries, highways and emergency routes will be cleared during the storm. But other roads will take second priority.

Saint John is urging residents to be mindful of winter parking restrictions, alternate side parking rules and temporary parking bans.

Parking bans may be put into effect following a storm so the city can help clear the roads.