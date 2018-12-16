Skip to Main Content
'Significant' snowfall expected for parts of N.B. Monday

A special weather statement from the national weather service is calling for significant snowfall beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

Snow expected to continue into Tuesday

Gail Harding · CBC News ·
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada is calling for 15 centimetres of snow for parts of eastern N.B. (CBC)

"Snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres or more are possible for communities across southern and eastern New Brunswick," the national weather service said in the statement.

The snow is from a slow moving low pressure system that will track south of Nova Scotia on Monday and then cross Cape Breton Island Monday night. The snow will develop Monday morning or afternoon and persist into Tuesday.

In addition to the snow, gusty northwesterly winds are expected on Tuesday.

"These winds may cause reduced visibility in blowing snow," the national weather service said.

Environment Canada advises people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.

Snow is expected to begin Monday and continue into Tuesday. (Environment Canada)
