'Significant' snowfall expected for parts of N.B. Monday

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for significant snowfall beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

"Snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres or more are possible for communities across southern and eastern New Brunswick," the national weather service said in the statement.

The snow is from a slow moving low pressure system that will track south of Nova Scotia on Monday and then cross Cape Breton Island Monday night. The snow will develop Monday morning or afternoon and persist into Tuesday.

In addition to the snow, gusty northwesterly winds are expected on Tuesday.

"These winds may cause reduced visibility in blowing snow," the national weather service said.

Environment Canada advises people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.