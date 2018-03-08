And now more winter. Up to 25 cm could blanket the province Thursday

If you thought winter was over, you were wrong.

Environment Canada is calling for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Thursday into Friday.

Wet snow will begin falling Thursday, and accumulation will increase in the evening as the temperatures drop overnight.

Snow will change to rain the Fundy region and over southeastern areas of the province.

Environment Canada is also calling for wind gusts between 50 and 80 km/h.

Pounding surf and elevated water levels are also expected. Shore or beach erosion and damage to infrastructure is possible along the Fundy shore Thursday night.

Conditions will improve late Friday, Environment Canada said.

