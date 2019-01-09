Snow closes schools in northern and eastern parts of province

Schools in northern and eastern New Brunswick are closed on Wednesday after an overnight storm dropped snow on the region and a forecast of more messy weather throughout the day.

The Anglophone North and East School Districts are closed for the day.

Francophone Northeast School District is also closed.

Most schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed, with the exception of those in Saint John, Quispamsis, Fredericton and Oromocto.

Schools in the Sussex area of Anglophone South School District are closed.

There are one-hour bus delays in the Anglophone South School District and for Francophone South schools in Saint John and Quispamsis.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of the province, with winter storm warning in the northern regions. Snowfall of 40 cm can be expected in the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche County and Miramichi and Mount Carleton areas today into Thursday morning.

Strong winds of up to 90 km/h are also expected to develop in those areas over the course of the afternoon and evening.

"These winds will combine with the snow to give poor visibility in blowing snow and could lead to isolated power outages," Environment Canada said.

Rainfall accumulations of up to 35 mm by this evening are expected for southern parts of New Brunswick along the Fundy coast.

Environment Canada warns there may be localized flooding in some areas. Rain is expected to ease off by evening as temperatures drop below zero.