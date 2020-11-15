Wind, storm surge, snowfall warnings issued for parts of N.B.

A low-pressure system approaching New Brunswick is expected to bring snowfall to parts of the province overnight and potentially damaging winds Monday.

Environment Canada has issued storm surge warnings for the Acadian Peninsula and Miramichi and area.

A wind warning has been issued for the Acadian Peninsula.

Wave heights are forecast to be up to four metres.

High tides and storm surge may result in coastal flooding and erosion along the shoreline.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Campbellton and Restigouche County and Edmundston and Madawaska County. They can expect 15 centimetres of snow or more.

A special weather statement was issued for Grand Falls and Victoria County and Mount Carleton-Renous Highway, where snowfall amounts may exceed 10 cm.

Wind gusts to affect Acadian Peninsula

Potentially damaging southerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h may cause damage in coastal areas of the Acadian Peninsula from Monday morning to Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada said accumulating snow could make travel difficult and urged drivers to adjust their driving to suit road conditions.

