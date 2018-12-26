Province could see 15 centimetres of snow on Friday

Some areas of the province could see 15 centimetres of snow or 25 millimetres of rain by the end of this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick calling for messy weather Friday and Saturday.

A low pressure system will move across Quebec and into New Brunswick Friday night.

Environment Canada says the snow will change to ice pellets or freezing rain Friday night. Saturday morning could see scattered showers or flurries.

Temperatures will stay below zero in the north, but rise above freezing in the south Friday night.