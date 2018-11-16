Bad weather forces many schools to close Tuesday

Messy weather conditions are forcing all schools in the anglophone school districts to close Tuesday.

Schools in the Francophone South School District and the Université de Moncton campus are also closed

The province can expect between 15 to 30 cm of snow, according to Environment Canada. The storm is expected to start Tuesday morning.

Snow over southwestern New Brunswick will become heavy at times as it spreads northward and eastward today.

Then, snow will become mixed with ice pellets in the afternoon in most areas. Precipitation will change to rain Tuesday night over southern and central regions, with a few hours of freezing rain possible along the lower Saint John River Valley.

"Rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 mm over southern regions could result in significant snowmelt before the rain tapers to showers on Wednesday morning."

With a combination of snow, rain and freezing rain expected throughout the day, please adjust your driving. Slow down, phone down and plenty of room for braking. Be safe. —@saintjohnpolice

In northwestern New Brunswick, snow and ice pellets will gradually taper off on Wednesday.

The national weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for the entire province, with the exception of St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County, which is under a special weather statement.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."