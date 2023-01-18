Snowplow destroyed by fire on Kingston Peninsula

A Department of Transportation snowplow was destroyed by fire while clearing roads on the Kingston Peninsula early Tuesday morning.

Long Reach Fire Department Deputy Chief Darren White said the call came in just before 5:30 a.m. about a snowplow on fire at the end of Williams Road, near Fullerton Farms.

"We got there and it was exactly as it was called in — it was a DOT plow/sand truck on fire at the end of the Williams Road in Long Reach," said White.

He said the vehicle was completely on fire when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames with about 1,000 gallons of water that was mixed with firefighting foam because of the diesel and other automotive fluids involved.

"It was going pretty good when we got there. We had flames about 20 feet in the air when we rolled in, so it didn't take long to consume the cab of the truck," said White.

He said the driver was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

White said the engine and the cab were completely destroyed, but Department of Transportation officials removed the plow portion because it appeared to be salvageable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Department of Transportation was asked for details on Tuesday afternoon, but were not able to provide any information by publication time.