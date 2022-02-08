Schools stayed closed today in parts of New Brunswick because of a storm that could bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to northeastern New Brunswick and the Miramichi area threatens to create icy roads in southern areas as well.

The Transportation Department says major highways across much of the province are partly covered in snow, with some icy and slushy patches.

None of the schools in Anglophone East and Anglophone North school districts are open. Schools in the Fredericton area are closed, and zones three to nine are closed in the Anglophone West district.

All schools in the Anglophone South district are open.

Feb08@05:41 All schools will be closed today due to forecasted weather conditions <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASDEalert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASDEalert</a> <a href="https://t.co/FSWvSQSL3J">https://t.co/FSWvSQSL3J</a> —@AnglophoneEast

Schools in the Francophone Northeast district are closed today, and nearly all schools aside from those in Saint John and Quispamsis are closed in the Francophone South district.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Bathurst, Miramichi and northeastern New Brunswick, where snowfall could amount towhich could get 15 to 30 cm.

Heavy snowfall is expected to turn into flurries Wednesday morning.

There's a risk of freezing rain in Fredericton in the morning, according to Environment Canada, and snowfall could reach 10 cm.

Environment Canada is forecasting two cm of snow and up to 10 mm of rain for Saint John today, making risk of freezing rain possible in the the morning. Rain will likely change to snow in the evening.

In the Moncton area, snow will change to rain around noon, and there's a risk of freezing rain this morning.

