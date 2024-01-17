Some schools closed after another storm passes through N.B.

All schools in the Francophone Northeast school district are closed Wednesday after a storm that brought snow to the north and snow and freezing rain to central areas of New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has yet to update the amounts that fell, but the storm, which began Tuesday afternoon and lasted overnight, was expected to bring 25 centimetres of snow to the north. Lesser amounts fell in the south along with hours of freezing rain.

According to the New Brunswick government's 511 service, many roads across the province were fully or partly snow-covered Wednesday morning. Others were slushy.

Drivers could also find visibility reduced on certain roads because of drifting, mainly in the northern half of the province.

RCMP tweeted on Wednesday morning that Highway 15 near Portage, in the southeast, was closed because of a collision.