New Brunswick

Snowy, icy Friday expected for New Brunswick

The roller coaster ride that has been winter, continues in New Brunswick. Despite some double-digit temperatures and a few daily records being broken on Thursday, there’s a snowy and icy mess on the way for Friday.

Weather warnings in effect for the whole province

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News
A car covered in snow
Northern New Brunswick can expect up to 30 centimeters of snow and ice pellets by Saturday morning. (Yves Levesque/Radio-Canada)

A map of New Brunswick with the northern regions shaded dark blue, the central regions shaded teal and the southern regions shaded dark pink.
Snow and ice totals for New Brunswick by Saturday morning. Northern New Brunswick will see the highest totals. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for southern areas and snowfall warnings are in effect for central and northern regions.

Snow will arrive overnight in northern areas, while snow mixed with ice pellets will push into areas further south, including Fredericton and Moncton.

A map of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with the northern and central part of the map in white and the southern half and Nova Scotia in pink.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for northern and central New Brunswick, with freezing rain warnings in the south. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

For areas like St. Stephen, Saint John and the Fundy coast, expect rain mixing to a messy mix of freezing rain and ice pellets for Friday morning.

The freezing rain in the south could last 3 to 6 hours and make things quite icy on surfaces such as roads, walkways and power lines.

A map of New Brunswick with temperatures
Friday morning will see lower temperatures for much of northern New Brunswick after some high single digits and some double-digit temperatures on Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As we move into the afternoon, the winds will shift to more northerly and temperatures will start to fall across the province.

The result will be freezing rain changing over to ice pellets and snow for southern areas. Further north, places like Fredericton will likely start to see more snow than ice.

A map of New Brunswick with temperatures
Winds will shift in the afternoon and temperatures will drop across the province. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As temperatures continue to fall on Friday evening, the messy mix will change over to snow for southern areas of the province as well.

The snow will taper to flurries overnight and then clear as we move into Saturday morning.

A map of New Brunswick with temperatures. The northern and central parts of the map are shaded purple and the southern regions are shaded pink.
The messy mix will change over to snow for southern areas of the province as temperatures continue to fall Friday evening. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Ryan Snoddon

Meteorologist

Ryan Snoddon is CBC's meteorologist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

