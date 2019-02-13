Snow, freezing rain close schools across New Brunswick

Schools in northern and central New Brunswick are closed today after snow and freezing rain swooped across the province Monday night into Tuesday.

Anglophone West, Anglophone North, Francophone Northeast and Francophone Northwest school districts are closed today. Francophone South schools in Fredericton, Oromocto, Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint Antoine and Saint Louis de Kent are also closed.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said southern New Brunswick will see a period of freezing rain this morning before changing to rain. Heavy snow will continue to fall in northern New Brunswick, giving up to 30 centimetres. Central New Brunswick can expect five to 10 centimetres with five to 15 millimetres of rain.

Temperatures will range from -4 to 13 C, with falling temperatures this afternoon. Flurries are expected this evening and continuing into Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most of southwestern New Brunswick, with a snowfall warning in the northeast and a freezing rain warning in the southwest.

Road conditions

Road conditions in Fredericton are expected to remain slippery this morning. Mike Walker, roadway operations manager for the city said trucks have been out salting and scraping for a few hours.

As the snow shifts over to freezing rain Walker said it is possible conditions could worsen before they get better.

"The streets are slushy right now. We'll continue scraping that off. But if the freezing rain gets on that pavement, the salt will work for a period of time but then it potentially could just become diluted and covered with freezing rain," he said.

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for SNC Lavalin, the company that maintains the Trans Canada highway between Longs Creek and the Quebec border and Route 95 from Woodstock to Houlton, Maine said both highways are mostly snow covered, with some icy spots.

"So definitely expect some slippery conditions. There are sections where visibility is reduced," she said.

Murphy recommended drivers go slow, give themselves extra time and keep extra space between themselves and other vehicles.