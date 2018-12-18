Snowfall, freezing rain warnings issued for much of province

Freezing rain, ice pellets and more than 30 cm of snow are expected to hit the province today, tomorrow and into Saturday, Environment Canada says.

Much of the province is under either a snowfall warning or a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for:

The Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur Region

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Miramichi and area

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Woodstock and Carleton County

Those regions of the province could see between 15 and 35 cm of snow or more fall today, tomorrow and into Saturday morning.

Light snow will begin falling this afternoon and temporarily stop this evening. Environment Canada says the snow will "re-intensify overnight and become heavy at times" throughout Friday. By Saturday morning, the snow will taper off to flurries.

Strong easterly winds Friday night and into Saturday morning could reduce visibility and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

Tina Simpkin, a meteorologist for CBC News, said she thinks the weather will impede travel.

"it's going to make the roads very, very slippery," Simpkin said.

"A lot of snow is going to fall with this system."

Environment Canada says people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

A freezing rain warning was issued for the following two areas:

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Saint John and County

Those areas can expect to see ice-build up and an extended period of freezing rain tonight and Friday.

Precipitation along the Fundy Coast will start off as snow this morning and switch to ice pellets and freezing rain tonight. Friday will see freezing rain mixed with ice pellets, except near Grand Manan Island. Temperatures on Grand Manan will remain above zero with rain.

Freezing rain or rain along the Fundy Coast will switch to flurries Friday night.

Prepare for messy driving

Highways, parking lots, roads and walkways could become slippery and dangerous to walk or drive on.

The City of Saint John is urging motorists to prepare for deteriorating driving conditions.

The remainder of the southern half of the province remains under a special weather statement for Thursday morning into Saturday morning. Snow will begin falling in the southwest this morning and spread north across the rest of the province throughout the day.

This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or other trouble in the forecast. 1:48

Temperatures in Fredericton will reach a high of -5 C today, but the wind chill will make it feel like -17 C this morning and -7 C this afternoon. The city can expect to see two to four centimetres of snow accumulate today and five centimetres of snow and ice pellets accumulate tonight.

In Moncton, the temperature will reach a high of -4 C and the wind chill will make it feel like -16 C this morning and - 6 C this afternoon. Ten centimetres of snow and ice pellets could accumulate in Moncton tonight.

Saint John will see a high of -3 C today, but the wind chill will make it feel like -14 C this morning and -5 C this afternoon.