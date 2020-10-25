Snow expected in northern New Brunswick Monday

It might be time for some New Brunswickers to get their shovels out.

The northern parts of the province are expected to receive the "first significant early season snowfall" beginning Monday afternoon and continuing into the night, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the Bathurst and Chaleur region, the eastern half of Restigouche County including Campbellton, Edmundston and Madawaska County, Grand Falls and Victoria County, and the Mount Carleton-Renous Highway area.

Those areas of the province can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Higher elevations are expected to have the most accumulation, and a changeover to rain is possible Monday night in some regions.

Temperatures in northern New Brunswick are expected to hover right around freezing Monday night before rising to 3 C by Tuesday morning.