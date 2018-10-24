Mother Nature could dump more than 20 cm of snow onto N.B. this week

It's beginning to look a lot like — winter.

Environment Canada said snow will slowly spread northward this morning and continue into Thursday.

The northern and western parts of the province are still under a special weather warning with accumulations of between 10 and 15 cm possible through Wednesday night.

But some parts of New Brunswick could see more than 20 cm of snow — particularly over higher terrain by Thursday evening, Environment Canada says.

Meanwhile, in the eastern and southern parts of the province, snow will become mixed with or change to rain Wednesday afternoon — and change back to snow by Wednesday night.

In those areas, the weather agency said snow will gradually taper to flurries by Thursday morning.

"Any slight change in track may significantly affect the precipitation amount and type," Environment Canada said. "It is still possible that snowfall warnings may be issued as the event continues to develop."

Slow down

Mike Walker, the manager of roadway operations in Fredericton, said drivers should slow down on their morning commute.

"Certainly it's slippery out there, the snow is coming down very quickly," he said.

"Take your time on where you need to go today."

Walker said salt trucks were out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The trucks have been putting down salt and clearing snow from the roads across New Brunswick's capital.

"That's always our first plan of attack, to have them [trucks] on the road," he said.