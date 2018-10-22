Winter is coming: Parts of N.B. could get more than 10 cm of snow this week

In case you forgot — winter's coming. And it might get here sooner than expected.

Environment Canada says some parts of the province could see more than 10 cm of snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement in the northern and western parts of the province early Monday morning.

"It is likely that the snow will become mixed with or change over to rain in the east on Wednesday," the weather agency said.

"Precipitation should taper to flurries or showers on Wednesday night."

The weather agency said meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada will be monitoring the development of this system and provide more information as it becomes available.

"There is some uncertainty in the track and intensity of the low-pressure system bringing the snow, and changes in either will affect the amount and type of precipitation that falls," Environment Canada said.

"It is possible that snowfall warnings will be issued closer to the event."