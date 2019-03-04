Snow crab fishery's 'sustainable' certification suspended for 2nd year

Despite a year when no North Atlantic right whales died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the snow crab fishery has not won back its certification from a marine stewardship group.

The Marine Stewardship Council has extended the suspension of its "sustainable" fishing certification for New Brunswick crab products by another year.

The council suspended its certification last March after 12 right whales were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017.

At least two deaths were linked to entanglements in snow-crab fishing gear.

Last season, the federal government instituted widespread fishing closures and shipping-speed limitations.

Seafood products that are approved by the London-based Marine Stewardship Council following a rigorous audit can display this blue label. They typically sell at a premium price. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

A report by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium last fall said just 411 North Atlantic right whales remained.

But on top of the improved safety for whales last year, scientists have spotted multiple right whale calves in U.S. waters, viewed by many as a good sign for the endangered species' survival.

SAI Global, the organization that had to recommend whether to lift the suspension, said all parties have made "impressive" efforts toward conservation.

But SAI decided the suspension should continue because one season without deaths doesn't necessarily mean whale entanglements have been eliminated.

For the industry to be re-certified, it must show scientific evidence that fishing activities will not hurt whale recovery efforts.

Gilles Thériault, the president of the New Brunswick Crab Processors, said the industry is "extremely disappointed and frustrated with [the] decision."

In a media release, he called for the certification to be reinstated and said the industry has collaborated with the government and used innovative technologies, "resulting in no mortalities in 2018."

Snow crab caught in the southern gulf is worth about $129 million a year, of which New Brunswick's share is about $75 million.