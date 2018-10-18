Snow crab quota increases in southern Gulf of St. Lawrence

Snow crab quotas are on the rise in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence this year.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced Friday that the total allowable catch for snow crab in the area is 32,480 tonnes.

The majority will be caught in Area 12 in the Gaspé and Caraquet regions.

This year's quota is up by almost 8,000 tonnes from the 2018 quota of 24,613 tonnes, but not as high as the 2017 quota of 43,822 tonnes.

The increases this year affect four areas in the southern Gulf, except for Area 12E, where the quota decreased slightly from 266 to 214 tonnes.

DFO said detailed management measures for each crab fishing area will be released to fish harvesters separately. These measures will likely include the department's protection plans for right whales.