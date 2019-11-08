Snow is continuing to pile up across New Brunswick

Some regions of New Brunswick are still expecting more snow to fall on Friday and drivers are being advised to take it slow if they are getting on the road.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central and southern New Brunswick stating up to 10 cm of snow will accumulate during the day.

Those areas include:

Grand Lake and Queens County

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Oromocton and Sunbury County

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

The snow is expected to ease off on Friday evening.

"As this is the first significant snowfall of the season, the travelling public are urged to use caution and be prepared for winter driving conditions," the national weather service said.

The RCMP also advised drivers to be cautious when on the roads.

"Remember to buckle up, slow down, leave space between you and the other vehicles, and pay attention to road conditions, they can change quickly," the RCMP tweeted on Friday.

It will be mainly sunny on Saturday but more rain or snow is expected on Sunday. There will be mix of sun and cloud on Remembrance Day across the province.