Snow Cone death 'all but certain,' researchers say about entangled right whale

Scientists say there is no hope of survival for an endangered North Atlantic right whale sighted with more fishing gear wrapped around its body.

In a news release, the New England Aquarium said Snow Cone, the whale featured in a recent documentary about the endangered species, was spotted south of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The whale appears to be "in extremely poor health," and "her death is all but certain."

Snow Cone was first seen entangled in March 2021. In July of this year, researchers spotted the whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence still entangled. This week, the whale appeared to be carrying rope from a new entanglement on top of the old gear.

"Eighteen months ago, there was hope that disentanglement efforts could remove enough of the gear and that would allow her to survive," research assistant Sharon Hsu said in the release.

"Now, she's covered in orange cyamids [whale lice]. She was moving so slowly, she couldn't dive, she just sunk. She's suffering. There is no longer hope for her survival."

A photo of Snow Cone and her calf taken on Jan. 6, 2022, approximately 12 nautical miles off Fernandina Beach in Florida. The calf has not been seen since April. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

This is Snow Cone's fifth known entanglement, the release said. She is also one of the last few reproducing females.

"Her death after at least 18 months of suffering will also mean the likely loss of her lineage: Her first calf was killed by a boat and her second calf, born while Snow Cone was entangled, has not been seen since April," the release said.

The disentanglement team at the Center for Coastal Studies was alerted, but has not been able to immediately approach and help the whale because of the time of day, the whale's distance from the shore and weather conditions.

According to researchers, there are between 330 and 350 right whales remaining in the world. In 2015, their population was estimated to be 520.

Since 2017, 54 right whales have either been confirmed dead or seriously injured.

Premature or unusual right whale deaths have been blamed on ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

The Government of Canada has been implementing new speed and fishing restrictions to mitigate the harm, and the fishing industry has been working on developing fishing technology that does not require the use of rope.

But the measures have not gone far enough to protect this particular whale.

"The case magnifies the urgent need for dramatic changes to fixed gear fisheries, including accelerating the transition to ropeless or 'on-demand' gear,' the release said.

On Wednesday, Snow Cone was spotted during an aerial survey by scientists who were flying 15 miles south of Nantucket.

Research assistants Hsu and Katherine McKenna took photos and notes of the injuries caused by the new fishing gear. Comparing it to photos of Snow Cone from March, 2021, they saw a decline in health, the release said.

Suffering 'inexcusable'

The most dramatic health decline was seen in the last two months.

Heather Pettis, research scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, said in the release more than 86 per cent of right whales have experienced at least one entanglement, and some individuals have experienced as many as eight.

"We are watching one of the few remaining reproductive North Atlantic right whale females slowly die, and the deterioration and suffering that she has experienced is inexcusable," she said.