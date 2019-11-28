Snow and rain forces some southern schools to close, prompts travel warning

A mix of snow and rain has forced some southern schools to close today and prompted a travel warning in western New Brunswick.

SNC-Lavalin says travel is not recommended between Woodstock and the United States border and the Trans-Canada Highway between Woodstock and Longs Creek.

All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.

In the Francophone South District, schools in Quispamsis and Saint John are closed.

Devine Mercy Catholic School in Saint John, Valley Christian Academy in Quispmasis and Sussex Christian Academy are also closed.

"It's one of those tricky situations where in one community the roads are OK but if your bus has to travel from one community to the next, the road conditions are going to vary so much in such a short distance," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED by SNC-Lavalin on the TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) Route 2 between Woodstock and Longs Creek. Driving conditions are extremely poor. 08:20am —@RCMPNB

She said snow could possibly change to rain as the temperatures rise later this morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for accumulating snow of up to 15 centimetres for parts of southern New Brunswick including: