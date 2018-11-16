A messy drive home: Here's a breakdown of what to expect from today's storm

It might be April, but winter is already making a comeback.

A storm travelling from the U.S. Atlantic coast is expected to hit Wednesday, bringing a combination of rain and snow to New Brunswick.

This week, Environment Canada has issued a rain and snowfall warning for the eastern half of the province. The north, central and southern parts of the province are under a special weather statement, which also forecasts both snow and rain.

Storm to start in Saint John

Jill Maepea, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the storm will start between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the Saint John and Bay of Fundy areas. The Saint John area could also see five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Maepea said the storm will quickly push to Fredericton and Moncton hitting those areas between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

"The morning commute will not be too bad if you're leaving really early," Maepea said. "But the later it gets, the snow will be picking up and it will be coming down quite quickly Wednesday morning."

The storm is expected to hit the northeastern parts of the province between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Those areas include the Miramichi area and the Acadian Peninsula, which could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

At the same time, snow is expected to change over to rain in the Saint John area and along the Bay of Fundy coast. Those areas can expect to see up to 25 millimetres of rain during the afternoon.

Snow and rain in the afternoon

By early afternoon, most of the province will either be getting snow, rain or both.

Rain will slowly move from Saint John into the Moncton area around noon, causing a mix of snow and rain throughout the afternoon.

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick can expect to see 25 mm of rain.

At the same time, Fredericton will see between 10 and 15 cm of snow.

"The snow is definitely going to be heavy and wet," Maepea said.

Meanwhile, northwestern parts of the province can expect to see light snow ranging between two and five centimetres.

Jill Maepea, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, expects the drive home to be worse than the morning commute. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

First, rain will stop in the Saint John and St. Stephen areas between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Fredericton area will also see snow taper to wet flurries around this time.

"Then it will begin to end, from west to east," Maepea said.

This means the Moncton and Miramichi areas will see precipitation stop in the early evening or later.

"The ride home would be worse than the morning commute," she said.

The system will then move to central Nova Scotia and east of Prince Edward Island.

After the system leaves New Brunswick, strong winds are expected to pick up Wednesday night into Thursday.

In the northeast, wind gusts are expected to travel at 80 kilometres an hour. The rest of the province could get winds gusting to between 60 and 70 km/h.

Any chance of flooding?

While some areas might be prone to local flooding, Maepea said there will be little impact on the St. John River. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

Although localized flooding is possible, Maepea said Wednesday's storm won't hit the northwestern part of the province, so won't have much impact on the St. John River.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

"A lot of the weather that affects the flooding is because of what's going on up north," she said.

"Definitely in the areas that are flood-prone, you can't rule it out for any localized flooding with this system."