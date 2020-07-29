Sex offender Donnie Snook denied day parole

Notorious child sex offender Donnie Snook has been denied day parole, after the Parole Board of Canada concluded he would pose "an undue risk to society" if he was released.

In denying day parole to 48-year-old Snook, the parole board noted that a psychological assessment found Snook is a "moderate risk to re-offend" and has "unaddressed/untested risk related to [his] deviant sexual interest in boys."

"The [parole] board remains deeply disturbed with the nature and severity of your index offences," the board wrote in a July 17 decision.

The former Saint John city councillor had a parole board hearing earlier this month, but the board barred reporters from observing and reporting on the hearing because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Snook is serving an 18-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2013 to 46 child exploitation-related charges involving 17 young males, crimes that shocked the inner Saint John neighbourhoods where he'd been a fixture.

Snook's crimes, ranging from extortion to sexual assault and making child pornography, spanned 12 years, beginning in 2001.

He also admitted to three child exploitation charges involving a boy in Snook's home province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Snook's sentence doesn't expire until November 2030, but he became eligible for day parole in December 2018 and full parole in June 2019, according to the board.

'Long lasting impact on your victims'

Snook's victims and their family members submitted several victim impact statements to the court when Snook was sentenced, sharing how they felt "deep feelings of pain and betrayal" because of Snook's actions, the decision says.

Parents wrote about "feelings of guilt, extreme sadness, and overwhelming rage" as well as behavioural issues with their children.

"One of the victims describes feeling robbed of his childhood and having ongoing nightmares," the decision says.

"The victim impact statements demonstrate that your offending has had a profound and long lasting impact on your victims, their family and community in a very personal way, including breaking their sense of trust and in some cases, their faith and ability to turn to religion for comfort and healing. The criteria for serious harm has been met in this case."

Snook told the parole board that he used to get "defensive" when he read the victim statements but over time, has "come to accept the truth."

"You explained that you did not allow yourself to feel remorse at the time, however, you now feel sadness and regret," the decision says.

"You reported that you are now able to face the truth about the consequences of your actions and recognize that you no longer have to act on your thoughts."

When the parole board asked Snook about his "capacity for deception" and history of creating the image of a good person, Snook said he needs to "guard against being manipulative."

Snook allowed to go to church in community

While in prison, Snook has taken counselling in the area of "sexual deviance" and has taken sex offender programming, according to the decision. He's also gained several vocational certificates and worked in prison throughout his sentence.

"You recognize and accept that your prospects for work will be limited by your criminal record and special conditions."

The Parole Board of Canada determined that Donnie Snook, pictured here in a Corner Brook, N.L., courtroom on Aug. 20, 2013, would pose an undue risk to society if he were released. (CBC)

Snook has been granted several escorted temporary absences while serving his sentence, including a 2019 trip to St. John's to attend his father's funeral and several outings in the Abbotsford, B.C., area, where Snook is believed to be serving his sentence, to attend church. Since February, he's been allowed to attend church in the community.

Had Snook been granted day parole, he'd been accepted to stay in a community residential facility in the Fraser Valley of British Columbia. Snook's case management team had recommended parole.

"You have completed core programming with notable gains, maintained a positive working relationship with your [case management team] and have successfully cascaded to minimum security," the decision says.

Several people submitted letters of support for Snook, including a chaplain at the prison, a pastor for his family, several prison volunteers, a friend from his hometown and an unnamed person who said they would move to Snook's desired release location and support him "financially, personally and emotionally."

Snook's institutional parole officer said she didn't think Snook could make further gains in a prison setting.

"She reported that you are respectful, have no conduct concerns, have made exceptional gains from programming, participated in vocational training to assist with future employment, engaged in individual counselling and successfully completed 30 [escorted temporary absences] to church with no concerns," the decision says.

Snook 'minimized negative impact' of his actions

At his hearing, Snook told the parole board he's been aware of his attraction to boys since adolescence and memories of his own abuse "created a barrier to sexual relationships with adults."

"You stated you are not aware of the thinking that allowed you to open the door to your offending, and although you knew it was wrong on some level, you minimized the negative impact of your actions in order to give yourself permission to continue," the decision says.

"You admitted masking your motives for involvement in advocacy for underprivileged youth in order to access young boys."

Snook told the parole board that he was working on his thinking patterns to shut down inappropriate thoughts.

He said he felt confident and had a strong self-management program, should he be released from custody.

"You stated that you anticipate that there will be a strong community reaction and you recognize the importance of hearing and respecting their voices," the decision says.

"You indicated you would focus on living a balanced life, intend to continue with your counselling to address your deviancy and trauma and find work in an appropriate environment."

More work to do to address risk

But the decision notes that Snook did not answer a number of the questions related to managing his risk, instead focusing on "elaborating on the positive aspects" of his case. It also expressed concern that a number of Snook's supports have a connection to the church.

While the parole board considered that Snook has made progress during his sentence, the board concluded that he has more work to do "to adequately address [his] risk factors."

"Your deviant sexual interest in boys, a primary factor in your offending, is untested in the institutional setting and your progress is based on theory and self-reports," the decision says.

"This is particularly concerning to the board as you demonstrated some avoidance to discussing risk-related issues during your hearing and put significant effort into portraying yourself in a positive light."

Legislation requires the parole board review Snook for full parole release again in April 2024, but that doesn't stop him from submitting an application for release earlier than that, according to correspondence sent to Snook's victims and their family members.