World's top snipers get set for competition at CFB Gagetown

Some of the top snipers from around the world have arrived at CFB Gagetown to see who has the best shot.

This week the New Brunswick base is hosting the 20th annual Canadian International Sniper Concentration.

Military teams from Europe, North America and as far as New Zealand will compete alongside teams from the RCMP and various Canadian police departments including Saint John and Halifax.

Snipers are able to use the competition as a way to learn from peers around the world. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Saturday was spent tuning up guns and making sure scopes were calibrated correctly before the competition starts on Monday.

"We try to put these guys in difficult situations both mentally and physically to try and get their heart rate up, get their mind thinking," said Warrant Officer Morgan Warren, the officer in charge of the sniper cell at the infantry school in Gagetown.

And Warren said the competition doesn't stop for bad weather.

"If the weather is horribly awful we keep on trucking, and that right there is really going to separate the alright snipers from the outstanding snipers," said Warren.

"The guys who can really operate when things get bad, those are the guys who generally win these competitions."

Warrant Officer Morgan Warren says these competitions are important for sharing experiences with other snipers from across the globe. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The level of experience at the competition ranges from newly qualified snipers to people who have been snipers for over a decade.

The event runs until Friday. Prizes are handed out to the top three teams, the top individual sniper and spotter, and the top international and law enforcement teams.

Warren said the trophy features more Canadian names on it than any other country, but he doesn't mind seeing others added to it.

"It's always good to be humbled every now and then. You can go through life always thinking you're the best, but it's good every now and then to take a step back and have someone else show you a few things," he said.

American sniper Gerald Craig said the competition is about much more than competing for prizes and bragging rights.

Craig said it gives him and his team valuable training and experience to use in combat. Every drill they do is practical.

"There's always a story behind how the event that they're running has something to do with a combat situation that they were in," said Craig.

Saturday competitors were able to tune up their rifles and get them ready for the competition. (Philip Drost/CBC)

But snipers don't just learn from the exercises. Warren said there are important lessons to be learned once a day of competition is done and people get to socialize.

"They get to talk about their experiences, and guys who've had issues engaging certain targets or have had equipment issues, they talk to each other and they find solutions," he said.

"It's all about sharing the knowledge in the community and making everybody better."