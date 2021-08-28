Smokehouses burn for third weekend in a row

For the third weekend in a row, a smokehouse has burned down in the province's southeast.

On Saturday, the Village of Cap-Pelé confirmed crews from its fire department had responded to another smokehouse fire in the rural community of Beaubassin-East.

The Beaubassin-East Facebook page confirms their fire department was also on scene and added there were "several fires" overnight, including the smokehouse.

Moncton Fire's Tim Rossiter said the department received a call for mutual aid Friday evening and it appears the fire affected the same fish plant as last weekend's fire.

"It was the same place they were last weekend," said Rossiter.

Rossiter said crews were still on scene.