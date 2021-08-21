Fire destroys Shediac-area smokehouses

Two smokehouses were destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Beaubassin-est, a rural community east of Shediac, N.B.

The fire started at one of the smokehouses at Botsford Fisheries in the neighbourhood of Petit-Cap around 3:30 a.m.

Wind then spread the flames to a neighbouring smokehouse. A post on the community's Facebook page said both smokehouses were destroyed.

"Some residences had to be evacuated as a preventive measure," the post said.

Beaubassin-est Mayor Louise Landry told Radio-Canada there were no injuries.

She said firefighters from several communities— including Cap-Pelé, Dieppe, Moncton and Port Elgin — responded to the blaze.

Landry said the effort likely saved nearby homes from being damaged.

Beaubassin-est Mayor Louise Landry told Radio-Canada there were no injuries, but the two buildings are a total loss. (Sarah Dery/Radio-Canada)

Authorities were asking people to avoid the area of the fire. RCMP were on scene Saturday investigating its cause.

Second weekend fire

It's the second time a fire broke out at a New Brunswick smokehouse in as many weeks. Last Saturday, another smokehouse in Petit-Cap was destroyed.

Landry said two major fires hitting smokehouses in subsequent weekends is raising eyebrows.

"We're quite concerned," said Landry.

"The authorities will have to do the inquiries and we don't want to jump to any conclusions. It's also a loss of businesses, of jobs as well. And of course, all the residents that had to be evacuated today, [it] was quite scary for them also."