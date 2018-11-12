UNB students smash the stigma of mental health

With some pumpkins, a sharpie and a slegehammer, three University of New Brunswick Fredericton students were out to smash the stigma of mental health.

They represent the local chapter of Jack.org, a mental health advocacy group.

The idea is to write words related to mental health stigma on the pumpkins and smash them.

Students were asked to write a word on the pumpkin about mental health that carries a stigma and then smash it with a sledgehammer. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"It's very freeing feeling," said Sarah Liberty, one of the organizers. "It's kind of a metaphor, we're literally smashing the stigma."

People who came by to take part wrote things like "midterms", "exams", depression, and "going to therapy."

"We feel mental health is important because it's something everybody has," said Liberty.

Jack.org was founded by Eric Windeler and Sandra Hanington in 2010 following the death of their 18-year-old son, Jack, who struggled with mental health issues.

Some students wrote the words 'exams,' 'midterms' or 'depression.' (Joe McDonald/CBC)

The Toronto-based group has more than 150 chapters across universities, colleges and high schools in Canada.

Mackenzie Brimicombe, another organizer, said this event is timely given midterms and final exams.

Many of the pumpkins didn't survive the event. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"It's a pretty big stress reliever," she said.

All three said it was a great experience to let out some frustration on the pumpkins.