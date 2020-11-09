Small New Brunswick war museum big on remembering the past

Walking into the Petitcodiac War Museum is like stepping into a bygone era.

Located above the Petitcodiac Legion, the museum is filled with 8000 artifacts that stretch from before the war of 1812, to memorabilia from members currently serving in the armed forces.

There are uniforms, weapons, gas masks, medical kits, letters sent home from soldiers. There are also items that show what was happening in Canada, especially during the First and Second World Wars.

Director Cathy Drury is the force behind the museum.

She's sold tickets on gift baskets, run a fundraiser to win a cord of wood, split and delivered, and done everything she can to raise funds for the museum, which depends on donations.

"I think the reason it's important for every community to have something like this, even on a small scale, it brings people together." Drury said.

Petitcodiac War Museum houses more than 8,000 artifacts 2:53 Museum director Cathy Drury runs bake sales and other fundraisers to keep Petitcodiac history alive in the community. 2:53

"It helps to remind us what our relatives, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, what their lives were like and what we can teach from our past and to me that's a very important lesson."

Although it's hard to choose, there are a few standout items for Drury.

She says during the First World War, Canadian officers were often being shot by enemy snipers.

This watch cover, an invention made to hide the reflection of pocket watches in the field, is one of Drury's favourite items. She says it is simple, but saved lives. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The soldiers figured out it was because the men were looking at their pocket watches, which reflected the sunlight during the day or flares fired into the sky at night.

"So they invented a method in order to cover the face of the pocket watches." Drury says of the metal covers that saved many lives.

There is also a poignant letter written by Cpt. W. W. Wood from the German front, just as the Second World War ends. His family lived in the Petitcodiac area.

"The letter was written the 5th of May, 1945 and it's this gentleman's description of what he feels as they realize that the war has actually ended and it's written beautifully." she said.

Drury reads a small portion.

This letter was written by Cpt, W. W. Wood just as the war ended. His family lived in the Petitcodiac area. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"Then came a deadly silence. Like when one of our machine gun batteries are wiped out and you know what's happened and why the shooting has stopped. Yes, this unearthly silence really doesn't seem correct, yet we know why it is." Cpt. Wood wrote.

It is snippets of history like this that Drury worries will be forgotten. It's especially meaningful for her, as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

"We need to think back to what made us what and who we are today" she said.

"If we don't have collections like this and at other museums, whether it is war artifacts or community artifacts, then we lost that part of ourselves and without that part of ourselves, we can't grow, we can't become good people for tomorrow." she said.

In an effort to keep things going, the war museum is expanding into community artifacts, reflecting on the village's history. It is now going to be known as the Petitcodiac Community and War Museum.

Uniforms from across time, and across different sections of the armed forces, are on display. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Drury says a new organization has formed in the community, called the Petitcodiac Historical and Cultural Society, and their long term goal is to build a facility that would house a new library, and the combined museums, along with village offices.

In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has limited visitors to the museum, donations are down. Drury says a lot of community organizations are struggling.

"I would really like to see everybody this Christmas take that $5 out of your Christmas funding and send it to a local group of your choice." she said.

One of the weapons in the glass case dates back to the War of 1812. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Drury says each item in the museum has its own story, and she hopes people take the time to think about that on Remembrance Day.

"Never forget, never forget." she said.